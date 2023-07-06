PALMDALE — The California Department of Transportation has scheduled additional full nighttime closures on the northbound and southbound Antelope Valley Freeway this week and next.
The closures, in which connectors and onramps will be affected, will be in both directions between Technology Drive in Palmdale and Avenue A in Lancaster.
The closures are necessary to perform pavement replacement work that will extend the life of the existing lanes by a minimum of 40 years and improve ride quality, according to a Caltrans release.
Motorists should expect delays and are strongly advised to use alternate routes.
Work is planned from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday and from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. Friday and Saturday to minimize traffic impacts, according to a Caltrans release.
Lane replacement on the southbound Antelope Valley Freeway between Avenue L and Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P) was scheduled Wednesday and today.
Lane replacement on the southbound Antelope Valley Freeway between R. Lee Ermey Avenue (Avenue N) and Palmdale Boulevard is scheduled for Monday and Tuesday.
Pavement grinding work will be ongoing on the northbound AV Freeway.
Residents and local businesses near the freeway may experience noise, vibrations and grinding associated with construction activities. Detour signs will be posted.
The project cost is estimated at $164 million. Atkinson Construction of Irvine, California is the contractor.
