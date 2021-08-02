LANCASTER — The Lancaster Sheriff’s Station is inviting residents, including those in the unincorporated communities, to come together this week to celebrate National Night Out with a series of gatherings.
National Night Out is part of a nationwide crime and drug prevention awareness campaign designed to generate support for and participation in local anti-crime efforts. It strengthens neighborhood spirit and law enforcement-community partnerships and sends a message to criminals that neighborhoods are organized and fighting crime.
Two events are scheduled for Tuesday evening, both running from 6 to 8 p.m.
The Lake Los Angeles gathering will be held at Stephen Sorensen Park, 16801 East Ave. P.
On the other side of the Valley, Antelope Acres residents can take part in National Night Out at the community center at 8812 West Ave. E-8.
On Thursday, the fun moves to Lancaster’s Farmers Market, held on Lancaster Boulevard between Fern and Ehrlich (Elm) avenues. Activities will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Palmdale Sheriff Station, together with the City of Palmdale, held their own National Night Out event on July 27 at Domenic Massari Park.
Large numbers of residents turned out to meet first responders in person, learn about services available and talk to neighbors.
