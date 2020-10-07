LANCASTER — More mosquitoes collected from mosquito traps in Palmdale have tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV).
One trap was located near 25th Street West and Avenue P-8. The other trap was located near 30th Street East and Avenue R. To date, there have been 13 West Nile positive mosquito samples for the 2020 mosquito season.
Public Health also reported another human case of West Nile virus within District boundaries, which brings the local human West Nile virus count to seven cases.
The District would like to reinforce the importance of keeping the mosquito population low. The lower the mosquito abundance, the less opportunity there is to have an issue with mosquito-borne disease transmission. Brenna Bates-Grubb, community outreach specialist for the AVMVCD said that “There is no vaccine or cure for West Nile virus, so the best way to stay safe is through prevention of mosquito bites. Prevent mosquitoes from breeding around your home by eliminating sources of standing water at least weekly and wear mosquito repellent when outdoors.”
AVMVCD personnel will continue to conduct intensive searches of the entire District to keep mosquito populations low and reduce the chances of residents getting ill.
Mosquito control is a shared responsibility between the District and the residents. Once again, the District wants to reach out to the community to urge residents to do their part to protect themselves from mosquito bites by following these recommendations:
• Check property for standing water and get rid of it
• When mosquitoes are active, use EPA-registered insect repellents that contain one of these main ingredients: DEET, Picaridin, Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus, IR3535
• Make sure your screens on windows and doors are in good repair to avoid mosquitoes in the home
• Check around faucets, irrigation systems and air conditioner units, and repair leaks or puddles that remain for several days
• Report stagnant pools and other backyard sources to the AVMVCD at 661-942-2917
• Report dead birds by calling 1-877-WNV-BIRD (877-968-2473) or online atwww.westnile.ca.gov
To stay up-to-date on new West Nile Virus activity in the Antelope Valley and any mosquito related information visit www.avmosquito.org, Facebook https://www.facebook.com/avmosquito) and follow on Twitter and Instagram @AVMosquito
To report a green pool or mosquito nuisance, call 661-942-2917.
For any further questions or services contact the Antelope Valley Mosquito & Vector Control District by phone 661-942-2917.
C-Vid,. West Nile virus,. Valley Fever... It's a wonder we ever leave our houses.
