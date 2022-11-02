PALMDALE — A low-cost spay and neuter program started by the City of Palmdale, during the summer, is proving to be popular, reaching the target of averaging 100 animals treated each month.
“That’s what we were hoping,” Public Safety Supervisor Kery German said, adding that, in October, the program served 125 animals.
This success, and the increased costs of providing the service, has prompted a request for an additional $300,000 from the city’s Measure AV funds, to expand the offerings and cover the increased costs. This would bring the program’s total funding, this year, to $500,000.
The Palmdale City Council will consider the request, tonight, as part of the consent agenda.
“We have found there very much is a need for this service in Palmdale,” German said.
The city has teamed with the nonprofit Karma Rescue animal welfare organization to administer the program for dogs and domestic and feral cats at low- or no cost to Palmdale residents. Karma Rescue has been offering these services on their own in the Antelope Valley, for several years.
The procedures are provided by Karma Rescue through a partnership with the Animal Medical Center of the Antelope Valley.
“They do a phenomenal job for us,” German said.
The availability of those services is a limiting factor on the program as it stands. Additional funding will allow for bringing a mobile spay and neuter clinic. One such mobile clinic, on Oct. 23, served 26 animals, German said.
The overriding goal of the low-cost spay and neuter service is to reduce the number of unwanted dogs and cats that end up in overcrowded animal rescues and Palmdale Animal Care Center, many of which are euthanized due to the overcrowding.
Ultimately, fewer animals at the Care Center will mean lower animal care and control costs for the city, German said.
“There is a great need for this,” she said.
Animals that have been altered not only help reduce the population of unwanted animals, but also have fewer health issues and are less likely to run away and possibly get injured.
The program is also used to help control the population of feral, or community, cats. Volunteers trap these cats, have them spayed or neutered and vaccinated, clip their ear under anesthesia to indicate they have been treated and then released back into the area where they were found.
“That’s very time-consuming,” German said, with a limited number of volunteers participating.
These cats fill a specific niche in the local ecosystem and help to control rodent populations. These trap-neuter-release programs are the “only way to stabilize cat populations,” community cat volunteer Nadia Dickinson said, when the program was announced. “It is the humane, effective approach to community cats and is sound public policy. It’s wonderful to have this support.”
Funded through the city’s Measure AV sales tax, the three-year program is only available for residents of incorporated Palmdale. Proof of residence is required.
The service is available only through appointments, which may be made online through Karma Rescue at www.karmarescue.org/palmdale or by calling 310-512-RUFF (7833).
Residents may also contact the Public Safety Office at 661-267-5170 for information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.