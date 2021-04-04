LOS ANGELES — Newly updated rules regarding business-operating guidelines in Los Angeles County were released on Friday as the county moves to the less restrictive orange tier.
The new rules will go into effect Monday. They include the limited reopening of theme parks and outdoor live event venues such as Dodger Stadium, just in time as Major League Baseball kicked off its 2021 regular season earlier this week.
Despite the wave of good news regarding restrictions being lifted, health officials continue to urge residents to take precautions.
County health officer Dr. Munto Davis said people have to understand that we are still in an emergency as they continue to gather data assessing the current state of the region.
“This is naturally what happens inside of a pandemic,” he said. “As you start to see how the virus acts, as you start to see when you have new countermeasures, whether that be vaccine or treatment, then we start to learn more. But until we have that information, we have to operate with a lot of caution because everyone is at risk.”
The county officially transitioned out of the red tier in the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy on Wednesday.
However, the county opted to delay the loosening of restrictions for business until Monday. The pause kept the county in the more restrictive tier for a full three weeks to ensure there was no indication of a rise in COVID infections.
Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said the delay would help business owners and consumers to get familiar with the new rules going forward.
“We’ve learned from both our past and the pasts of others in other locations (about) a massive reopening without businesses being well-prepared, without the public being well-prepared and without us adding as many layers of protection as we can in modifying what happens at sites that are reopening,” she said. “We can create situations where there’s just too much spread again.”
The county’s orange tier health orders will largely align with state guidelines, but there will be some stricter requirements.
Lancaster business owner Brian Avery of Bravery Brewing Company said he has mixed emotions when it comes to the new rules.
“A part of me is happy and optimistic to see that things are sliding more in our favor,” he said. “But with this newest tier change, it literally has no effect on our day-to-day operation from this week to next week … For the restaurant industry and for the breweries and wineries, not a whole lot changes.”
Breweries and wineries will be able to offer indoor service at 25% capacity. Additionally, breweries, wineries, bars and restaurants will be allowed to use their outdoor television sets, but live entertainment will remain prohibited.
Avery also said that he is happy for bars to reopen, but they are permitted for outdoor service only.
“I am very happy to see that bars can finally start doing outdoor service,” he said. “The bars have been treated the most unfairly through all this to stay 100% shut down for the last 13 months.”
Not only will bars be restricted to outdoor service, they also can operate only from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., with a required eight-foot distance between tables.
Grocery stores will be limited to 75% capacity and other retail operations are “strongly recommended” to remain at 50% capacity until April 15.
The capacity limit for movie theaters, churches, museums, zoos, aquariums and restaurants will change from 25% to 50%. Fitness center capacity will increase from 10% to 25%.
Cardrooms and family entertainment centers can resume indoor operations but at 25% capacity. Theme parks such as Six Flags Magic Mountain will be allowed to open at 25% capacity, and outdoor venues at 33% capacity.
Beginning April 15 all residents who are 16 and older will become eligible for vaccination.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.