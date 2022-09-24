LOS ANGELES — Summer may have ended, but that doesn’t mean we’re done with the heat.
Forecasters say temperatures will be on the rise through the weekend, leading to excessive heat watches in some parts of the Southland by Monday.
According to the National Weather Service, a high-pressure system is building over the region, bringing temperatures that are expected to be 5 to 10 degrees above normal by today.
“Temperatures will be hottest, on Monday and Tuesday, when highs push into the 90s to around 105 degrees across the interior coastal plain, valleys, mountains, and deserts,” according to the weather service. “The coastal and inland valleys of Los Angeles County and nearby Ventura County will be especially warm with excessive heat conditions likely on those days.”
The weather service predicts Antelope Valley highs will be in the upper 80s to mid-90s, today, and between 92 and 101, from Sunday through Wednesday.
The weather service issued an excessive heat watch for the bulk of the Southland that will be in effect, from Monday morning, through Wednesday evening, warning of “dangerously hot conditions” in many areas, particularly the valleys.
In Orange County, forecasters have already announced excessive heat watches that will be in place, Monday morning through Wednesday evening, for inland and coastal areas. According to the weather service, temperatures could reach triple digits inland in cities such as Santa Ana, Anaheim, Irvine and Fullerton, while coastal areas could reach into the 90s.
