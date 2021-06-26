LOS ANGELES — Temperatures will begin rising this weekend as another heat wave settles into the area, with conditions becoming potentially dangerous on Sunday into Monday in some areas, and warm conditions lingering into next week.
“High pressure will build into the region through the weekend and bring a warming trend through at least Sunday,” according to the National Weather Service. “Triple-digit high temperatures will be common over the hottest valleys, foothills and desert between (today) and Monday. Very warm conditions are likely to continue Tuesday through Thursday with increased clouds and possible monsoonal showers and thunderstorms.”
An excessive heat warning will be in effect from 10 a.m. Sunday through 9 p.m. Monday in the Antelope Valley and Los Angeles County mountains, excluding the Santa Monica range. Forecasters warned that those areas will face “dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 110 expected.”
“Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” the weather service said.
A heat advisory will be in effect in the Santa Clarita Valley and San Fernando Valley from 10 a.m. Sunday to 9 p.m. Monday, with temperatures potentially topping 103.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued an extreme heat warning that will be in effect from today through Tuesday in the Santa Clarita and Antelope valleys, and from Sunday through Tuesday in the western San Fernando Valley. A heat alert will be in effect from Sunday through Tuesday in the eastern San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys, and from Monday into Tuesday for the Los Angeles Basin.
