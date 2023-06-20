PALMDALE — The California Department of Transportation has scheduled additional full nighttime closures of the Antelope Valley Freeway this week for the third week in a row.
The closures, in which connectors and ramps will be affected, will be in both directions between Technology Drive in Palmdale and Avenue A in Lancaster. They are necessary to perform pavement replacement work that will extend the life of the existing lanes by a minimum of 40 years and improve ride quality, the department said in a release announcing the closures.
Work is planned from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday and from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
Lane replacement between avenues H and J-8 was scheduled Monday. The closure tonight is between avenues J and L. The closures on Wednesday and Thursday are between avenues L and N. The remaining closures are between Columbia Way (Avenue M) and Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P).
Residents and local businesses near the freeway may experience noise, vibrations and grinding associated with construction activities. Detour signs will be posted. Motorists should expect delays and are strongly advised to use alternate routes. Real time traffic information can be found at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.
The project cost is estimated at $164 million. Atkinson Construction of Irvine is the contractor.
