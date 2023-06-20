AV Freeway closures

PALMDALE — The California Department of Transportation has scheduled additional full nighttime closures of the Antelope Valley Freeway this week for the third week in a row.

The closures, in which connectors and ramps will be affected, will be in both directions between Technology Drive in Palmdale and Avenue A in Lancaster. They are necessary to perform pavement replacement work that will extend the life of the existing lanes by a minimum of 40 years and improve ride quality, the department said in a release announcing the closures.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.