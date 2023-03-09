City of Palmdale logo

PALMDALE — In an effort to ensure continued progress on a project to widen 10th Street West near the Antelope Valley Mall, the City Council on March 1 approved a $190,000 contract with an engineering firm to provide project management.

The project would widen busy 10th Street West from six to eight lanes from just south of Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P) to Avenue O-4; add additional right turn lanes from 10th Street West onto the northbound Antelope Valley Freeway and the mall entrance; add traffic signal upgrades and modifications at the intersections of 10th Street West and Rancho Vista Boulevard, mall entrance, Destination O-8 and the southbound freeway off­ramp; add north- and southbound right turn lanes on 10th Street West at Rancho Vista Boulevard; modify the existing on- and off-ramps at 10th Street West; and other improvements.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.