SAN FRANCISCO — More counties in California announced new COVID-19 restrictions on Saturday to prevent rising caseloads from spiraling into a hospital crisis.
San Francisco is joining a statewide curfew and Silicon Valley is banning all high school, collegiate and professional sports and imposing a quarantine for those traveling into the region from more than 150 miles away. Santa Clara County has the highest case rate in the Bay Area, leading to the stricter rules, said Santa Clara County Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody.
The changes in Santa Clara County are less strict than a statewide lockdown issued in March by Gov. Gavin Newsom but still ratchet up measures that aim to slow the exploding number of people who have become infected with COVID-19 and those winding up in hospitals. It stops short of a full business shutdown that could cripple the holiday sale season by reducing the number of people allowed in stores to 10% capacity.
The order, which takes effect Monday and will last until at least Dec. 21, exempts church services and protests, which county health officials said are constitutionally protected.
The new restrictions came a day after Los Angeles County imposed a lockdown calling for 10 million residents to stay home “as much as possible,” prohibiting them from gathering with people outside of their household for public or private occasions, except for faith-based services and protests.
Businesses already are operating under a recently-imposed nighttime curfew that covers much of the state, as are restaurants, which were recently barred from offering in-person dining.
Public health officials have been urging people for weeks to avoid visiting family during the holiday season as COVID-19 cases spiral out of control in counties that include most of California’s population.
Meanwhile, health officials are bracing for a wave of cases in the next two or three weeks that could follow gatherings at Thanksgiving. Officials have estimated that 1 in 145 Los Angeles County residents is infected with COVID-19. About 12% of those infected could wind up in hospitals, authorities say.
As of Saturday, the following areas reported COVID-19 cases and deaths:
• Palmdale: 7,535 cases and 82 deaths.
• Lancaster: 6,232 cases and 73 deaths (includes cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks).
• Lake Los Angeles: 453 cases and four deaths.
• Quartz Hill: 325 cases and 10 deaths.
• Sun Village: 262 cases and three deaths.
• Littlerock/Pearblossom: 142 cases and no deaths.
• Littlerock: 135 cases and one death.
• Acton: 113 cases and three deaths.
• Agua Dulce: 60 cases and no deaths.
• Pearblossom/Llano: 29 cases and one death.
• Littlerock/Juniper Hills: 28 cases and no deaths.
• Leona Valley: 27 cases and no deaths.
• Elizabeth Lake: 15 cases and no deaths.
• Lake Hughes: 10 cases and no deaths.
• Llano: Six cases and no deaths.
