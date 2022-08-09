California City Planning Commissioner Kim Welling filed candidate nomination papers to run for a seat on the City Council in the Nov. 8 election, according to the City Clerk’s office.
She joins Shawn Bradley, Ron Smith and Mark Goodell as candidates who have filed their nomination papers. Potential candidates Michael Kulikoff and former councilman Don Parris pulled papers to run for a seat on the City Council.
The deadline to file is 5 p.m., Friday.
In the California City Mayor’s race, Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin pulled nomination papers for re-election. Her potential challengers include Councilman Kelly Kulikoff, who filed nomination papers for the mayor’s seat instead of his council seat.
Jose (Joe) Barragan, the city’s former interim Public Works director, also filed nomination papers to run for mayor.
Samuel Pope, a former Cal City Planning commissioner, pulled nomination papers to challenge O’Laughlin. He last ran for the mayor’s seat, in November 2020.
City Treasurer Keith Middleton filed nomination papers to retain his seat.
In other Kern County races, Southern Kern Unified School District Board President Mario Gutierrez, Clerk Sunni Hepburn and member Jim Bender each filed nomination papers to run for re-election, according to the Kern County Elections Division.
In the Mojave Unified School District, Board President Richard Walpole filed papers to retain his seat.
Mojave Air and Space Port Board of Directors Secretary Jim Balentine filed nomination papers to retain his seat. Challenger Bruce Evans also filed papers for a seat on the Board, according to the Kern County Elections Division.
Rosamond Community Services District incumbents Ben Stewart Rick Webb and Gred Wood filed nomination papers to retain their seats. Challenger Greg Washington pulled papers to run for a seat on the Board.
No further updates were available by press time, Monday.
