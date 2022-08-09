ELECTION LOGO 2022 1 Col

California City Planning Commissioner Kim Welling filed candidate nomination papers to run for a seat on the City Council in the Nov. 8 election, according to the City Clerk’s office.

She joins Shawn Bradley, Ron Smith and Mark Goodell as candidates who have filed their nomination papers. Potential candidates Michael Kulikoff and former councilman Don Parris pulled papers to run for a seat on the City Council.

