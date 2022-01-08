The exploding number of COVID-19 cases spurred by the more virulent Omicron variant has led to an increase in the number of people seeking testing.
There are reports of bare shelves in drug stores for home testing kits, and long lines at free testing sites, such as those set up in the parking lots of the Lancaster and Palmdale sheriff’s stations.
Sheriff’s Department officials cautioned residents that the testing sites in their parking lots are not affiliated with the department, and that residents should not call the department for information about them.
These testing sites are run independently by Northshore Clinical Labs. Information is available at www.northshoreclinicalca.com
Health officials emphasize that hospital emergency departments do not offer outside COVID testing and those seeking to be tested should instead visit a designated testing location.
Los Angeles County runs free testing sites at the Lancaster Public Library, the Hammack Center in Palmdale, High Desert Regional Health Center and other pop-up locations around the area. Testing is also available at several RiteAid and CVS pharmacies.
Visit www.covid19.lacounty.gov/testing to find testing sites throughout the county.
Los Angeles County has tested more than 106,000 people, on average, over the past seven days, according to the Los Angeles County Public Health Department’s report, Friday.
County health officials recommend getting tested if you have COVID-19 symptoms, have been in close contact with someone confirmed positive for COVID-19 within the past 14 days, if you have attended a large, indoor event or been at a skilled nursing facility or similar venue, play or coach group sports or are traveling into the United States.
Additionally, testing may be required by your workplace.
Information about when and how to test for COVID-19 is also available at www.covid19.lacounty.gov/testing
Antelope Valley Hospital has seen the number of COVID-19 patients jump dramatically in recent days.
As of Wednesday, the hospital reported 62 patients with COVID-19, 47 of whom are unvaccinated. Six patients are in the ICU, four of whom are unvaccinated, and five are on ventilators, all but one of whom are unvaccinated.
A week earlier, on Dec. 28, the hospital reported 37 COVID-19 patients, 25 of whom were unvaccinated. Only three patients were in the ICU — all unvaccinated — and one unvaccinated patient was on ventilation.
On Dec. 1, the number of COVID-19 patients at Antelope Valley Hospital was 18, all but three unvaccinated. Four patients were in the ICU, all on ventilation.
