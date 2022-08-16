NASA DC-8

NASA’s DC-8 airborne science laboratory has joined the list of performers for the Aerospace Valley Air Show at Edwards Air Force Base, Oct. 15 and 16. It is one of several local aircraft that will be on display and in the air at the event.

 Photo courtesy of NASA

EDWARDS AFB — The list of displays and performers for the Aerospace Valley Air Show continues to grow, with organizers announcing representations from local industry and historical organizations.

The Aerospace Valley Air Show will be held, Oct. 15 and 16 at Edwards Air Force Base. It’s a mammoth event to mark the 75th anniversary of both the US Air Force and the first supersonic flight, at the home of that historic aviation milestone.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.