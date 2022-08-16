EDWARDS AFB — The list of displays and performers for the Aerospace Valley Air Show continues to grow, with organizers announcing representations from local industry and historical organizations.
The Aerospace Valley Air Show will be held, Oct. 15 and 16 at Edwards Air Force Base. It’s a mammoth event to mark the 75th anniversary of both the US Air Force and the first supersonic flight, at the home of that historic aviation milestone.
The US Air Force Thunderbirds flight demonstration team will headline the show and an array of military and civilian aircraft will be featured on the ground and in the air.
Air show organizers recently announced that NASA’s DC-8 airborne science laboratory will be among the performers. The quad-jet former airliner is one of the few left flying and is used by NASA for a range of scientific missions.
It is housed at Armstrong Flight Research Center’s satellite site adjacent to Air Force Plant 42.
Renowned Scaled Composites, the 40-year-old rapid prototyping aerospace firm founded by Burt Rutan and located at the Mojave Air and Space Port, will have several of its creations on static display. This includes the alien-like, high-altitude Proteus and the Long-EZ, a popular home-built airplane design created by Scaled’s predecessor, Rutan Aircraft Factory.
The Golden Age Flight Museum, located in Tehachapi, will have some of its restored aircraft on display, including the Antonov AN-2 biplane, Howard 250, Convair PT-13A and Fairchild PT-23AE.
Also announced as an aerial performer is Wardog Airshows, featuring John Collver and his AT-6 Texan.
Admission to the air show, the first at Edwards AFB in 13 years, is free, but VIP seating packages are on sale at the air show website, avairshow.com
