Nicholas Sandoval

SANDOVAL

PALMDALE — Moose Riders Palmdale 507 will turn their monthly bike night into a fundraiser for the Sandoval family after the death of Nicholas Sandoval, the family’s husband and father.

The event is scheduled from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday at the Loyal Order of Moose — Palmdale Lodge, 3101 East Ave. Q.

