PALMDALE — Moose Riders Palmdale 507 will turn their monthly bike night into a fundraiser for the Sandoval family after the death of Nicholas Sandoval, the family’s husband and father.
The event is scheduled from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday at the Loyal Order of Moose — Palmdale Lodge, 3101 East Ave. Q.
Sandoval died Monday morning due to terminal brain cancer. He is survived by his wife, three daughters and a son.
Sandoval was a local motorcycle rider. His wife put out a call on Saturday for motorcyclists to ride by the family’s Lancaster home so he could hear the roar of motorcycles one last time.
“He was a biker and was very active in the Valley,” said Teri Nicastro, a Moose Rider. “It ended up 120 bikes showed up. We all revved the bikes at 12:30 (p.m.) collectively, and he did hear it.”
Nicastro said they decided on the spot to donate the bike night proceeds to the family. According to a GoFundMe page set up by Sandoval’s sister, the family doesn’t have any life insurance. The GoFundMe (https://gofund.me/2f6d412c) is intended to support the family and help pay for cremation costs.
The Moose Riders’ monthly bike night is typically used as a fundraiser to help the lodge or other causes supported by the organization.
There will be food for sale. There will be vendors with items donated for a raffle.
“We do a 50/50 raffle,” Nicastro said. “I suspect whoever wins that will donate the entire thing to the family.”
Nicastro added she expects a good turnout on Friday.
“I think we’re going to do really good things for this family,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.