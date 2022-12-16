Obit Moore Basketball

Inductees of the 1999 Basketball Hall of Fame pose together following a news conference, in 1999, in Springfield, Mass. From left are Wayne Embry, Kevin McHale, Billie Moore, John Thompson and Carl Bennett, who accepted the award for Fred Zollner.

 Charles Krupa/AP Photo

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Billie Moore, who coached the first US Olympic women’s basketball team to a silver medal at the 1976 Montreal Games, has died. She was 79.

UCLA, where Moore was the women’s head coach from 1977-93, announced, Thursday, that she died from cancer at home, Wednesday night, in Fullerton, surrounded by family and friends.

