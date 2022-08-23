Moore inducted

Lou Moore was inducted into the American Legion Post 348.

 Dennis Anderson/Special to the Valley Press

PALMDALE — A couple months shy of his 100th birthday World War II veteran Lou Moore was inducted into American Legion Post 348.

A recipient of the Congressional Gold Medal awarded to Chinese-American veterans of WWII, in 2021, he is looking forward to turning 100 so he can promote his memoir “Eternal Love,” about his 74-year marriage to Nellie Hatsumi Mayeda Moore, a Japanese American high school valedictorian who was held at the Gila Bend “relocation center,” what Moore refers to as a concentration camp.

