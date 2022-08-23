PALMDALE — A couple months shy of his 100th birthday World War II veteran Lou Moore was inducted into American Legion Post 348.
A recipient of the Congressional Gold Medal awarded to Chinese-American veterans of WWII, in 2021, he is looking forward to turning 100 so he can promote his memoir “Eternal Love,” about his 74-year marriage to Nellie Hatsumi Mayeda Moore, a Japanese American high school valedictorian who was held at the Gila Bend “relocation center,” what Moore refers to as a concentration camp.
Lou and Nellie Moore met in New York City and married a couple of months after his honorable discharge, in 1946. Lou Moore served in the Army Air Force in the European Theater of Operations until after VE Day, Victory in Europe. They courted, for a week, and the young couple married after a short train trip to Baltimore because you could not get married in one day in New York.
Lou Moore’s book, “Eternal Love” ranked on Amazon as “Best Asian American Autobiography.”
“It is the story of how one Chinese-American veteran could marry a Japanese-American love of his life and have a wonderful 74 years together,” Lou Moore told the gathering of dozens of members of the American Legion and other veterans support groups.
Richard Hayes, Post 348 commander, administered the oath. Linda Evans Hayes informed Lou Moore that the Legion Auxiliary would adopt him.
“We are going to do a lot to help you have a nicer life,” she said. “May I kiss you on the cheek?”
Lou Moore said he was waiting.
“I have two cheeks,” he said.
Chaplain Carl Hernandez gave the invocation. Representing Congressman Mike Garcia, Navy veteran fighter pilot, veteran aide Christine Ward presented a certificate of recognition to Moore.
Also presenting recognition were Assemblyman Tom Lackey and representatives for state Sen. Scott Wilk and Charles F. Bostwick, representing Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger. City Councilperson Juan Carrillo presented recognition from the City of Palmdale.
“I want to thank you all for welcoming me into this family of veterans in American Legion Post 348,” Lou Moore said. “I am grateful to be an American, to have survived World War II, and to be welcomed into Post 348.
The event was hosted by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3552, Matt Jackson, Post commander. American Legion Post 348, has been allowed use of the VFW Post after it lost its own location during the pandemic.
“We want to thank VFW Post 3552 for helping us today, and assisting us in our hour of need,” Evans said, noting Post 348 has no permanent post location of its own.
Organizations turning out in support included Coffee4Vets, Vets4veterans, Adopt At Risk Veteran, Point Man Antelope Valley and Bombshell Betty’s Calendar for Charity, as well as American Legion Riders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.