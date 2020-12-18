ROSAMOND — Teenager Dewine Moore graduated from Rosamond High Early College Campus in June. Moore was elected to the Southern Kern Unified School District Board of Education last month, although the results were not obvious at first.
Moore, 18, was in third place for one of two seats after Election Day. He remained behind after the first couple of updates then jumped ahead for good to earn a spot on the Board. He won with a 61-vote margin.
Former Board member Robert Vincelette was also elected on Nov. 3. Board President Larry Tanksley won re-election without his name appearing on the ballot due to a lack of candidates.
Moore, Vincelette and Tanksley took the oath of office at Wednesday’s Board meeting.
‘I was very, very surprised when I saw the results had gone in my favor,” Moore said in a telephone interview. “It was a nail-biter for sure but I’m glad I made it. I thank those 61 people very proudly.”
Moore could be the youngest person elected to office in California on Nov. 3. He is certainly the youngest-ever trustee for Southern Kern Unified School District.
Moore served as the student trustee on the Board last year.
Southern Kern Superintendent Barbara Gaines said Moore will bring a different perspective to the Board.
“I’m really impressed with this young man,” Gaines said. “He seems to ask questions that a more mature adult might ask. He’s very concerned about curriculum, He’s very concerned about making sure that he’s there not only representing the community but he talks about being a representative, a set of eyes and a set of ears for the students in Southern Kern.”
“My experience as a student trustee taught me that as an elected official you have to be optimistic, pay attention to detail, open to all point and views of the matters brought before you, patient and most of all supportive for the teachers and students you are serving,” Moore wrote in an email.
Moore thanked the 2,876 people who voted for him.
“To the people that didn’t vote for me I know you may have been skeptical of voting for an 18 year old!,” Moore wrote. “I knew coming into this my age and experience would have been a big deciding factor for most. With that being said I am ‘Willing, Ready, and able to serve!” I have the teachers and students in mind and hopefully in four years you will see my name again and want to mark my name on your ballot.”
Moore attended Southern Kern schools from kindergarten through high school. He is a former Associated Student Body president at Rosamond High Early College Campus.
“Now with me being on the Board I plan on joining the subcommittees that I know need help!,” Moore wrote. “Therefore, I will be looking at a lot of data for budget (fiscal management), projects, and most of all discipline review because students need to be held accountable for the actions they make.”
Moore will serve on the Board Policies, Curriculum, and Informational Technology sub-committees for this year.
Moore is still in school. He attends Antelope Valley College, where he is studying economics.
“I will manage my college career and trustee duties equally!,” Moore wrote. “I am passionate about both so I have to equally work on both! College is online due to COVID-19 but even without COVID-19 college is online which is a beneficial option for me.”
