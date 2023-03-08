PALMDALE — Residents are invited to take part in the community effort to keep Palmdale’s parks clean, beautiful and safe with the monthly Parks Connect meeting tonight at Domenic Massari Park, 37716 55th St. East.
The family-friendly, interactive gathering is from 6 to 8 p.m.
Attendees will have the opportunity to meet employees from various city departments, as well as the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.
The meeting is an opportunity to get updates and discuss issues or concerns regarding parks with city and Sheriff’s staff.
Free music, games and snacks will add to the atmosphere of the event.
Park Connect was formerly known as Park Watch and is similar to how Neighborhood Watch works in residential neighborhoods, with residents looking out for the good of their neighborhood.
The city’s Neighborhood Services Department and the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station seek to use the Park Connect meetings to partner with residents to make parks safer for all.
Meetings are held monthly at various parks across the city.
Those unable to attend in person may still take part by reporting suspicious or illegal activity to the Sheriff’s Department. Vandalism, maintenance concerns or other issues may be reported by contacting city officials through the 94-PRIDE hotline.
