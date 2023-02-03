PALMDALE — Black Futures AV will celebrate past and future Black history with a month-long art show and a variety of events including a flea market, creative workshops, weekly panel discussions and wellness workshops this month at the Antelope Valley Art Gallery.
The events are scheduled at different times and days starting Saturday and continuing through Feb. 25 at the gallery, 38198 10th St. East.
“It’s a month-long art show and then in this space we’re going to have a variety of events by a collaboration of people in the community that are going to showcase our past and our future in regards to history,” co-organizer Waunette Cullors said.
The first event is “Futures Past,” a Black History Month exhibition that explores periods in time and their influences on how people show up presently and in the future.
The free opening reception is scheduled from 4 to 8 p.m., Saturday at the gallery. The show features artists in the Antelope Valley and surrounding areas, some of whom are showcasing work for the first time.
“We really wanted to utilize this space and open it up to the community to realize that this is a community space,” Cullors said. “We’re calling artists of all types to showcase their art and that we can utilize this space.”
The art in the exhibition includes the work of high school students and others from the community.
The flea market is scheduled from 3 to 7 p.m., Feb. 11.
Black Futures AV is a cooperative whose goal is to serve the community, highlight Black creatives and businesses and build the well-being and quality of life of Black people, according to a description.
