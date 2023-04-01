MONTEREY PARK, Calif. — Police on Friday shot and killed a suspected robber who pulled a gun on officers during a Southern California freeway chase, authorities said.
Shortly after 10 a.m., police in suburban Monterey Park began chasing a car that was wanted in connection with a robbery in Los Angeles, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.
The brief chase continued onto Interstate 10, where the car became disabled on the shoulder of a lane near the center divider, a Sheriff’s Department statement said.
The driver got out of the car and ran across freeway lanes with officers following.
The suspect was shot by police after pulling a gun and died at the scene, authorities said. The suspect’s name wasn’t immediately released.
A gun was found at the scene.
One officer received minor injuries during the foot chase, according to the Sheriff’s Department, which is handling the shooting investigation.
