SEASIDE, Calif. — Monterey County authorities have charged a man with first-degree murder in a quarter-century-old cold case.
Anthony Martezz Randall, 49, of Seaside is accused of killing Lloyd Joseph Perkins Jr., 22, on Sept. 21, 1995, District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni announced in a statement Tuesday, crediting the work of a cold case task force.
Randall was arrested Monday by Seaside police and booked into the Monterey County Jail. It was not immediately known if he had a lawyer.
The prosecution statement did not say what information led to the arrest but it noted that the investigation was continuing.
Seaside Deputy Chief Nick Borges informed Perkins’ mother, Gloria, about the arrest, the Monterey Herald reported.
Borges said he first met her in 2009 while investigating a 1969 cold case killing in the same area “and at some point, she just interrupted me and said, ‘What about my son?’ ”
She told him that her son was shot to death in 1995 and no one had been arrested.
