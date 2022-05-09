BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Democratic Montana state senator and US House candidate has died.
The family of 62-year-old Mark Sweeney of Philipsburg in a statement Saturday said he died at home, on Friday night. No cause was given.
The Montana Democratic Party in a statement said Sweeny was “a dedicated, selfless and effective public servant who always put the good of all people before himself or politics. Mark was a lifelong advocate for Montana’s working families and all those who called the Last Best Place home.”
The Billings Gazette reported that Sweeney entered the Democratic primary in February because he thought eastern and central Montana were being poorly represented by Republican US Rep. Matt Rosendale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.