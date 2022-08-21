LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County opened an additional monkeypox vaccination site, Thursday — one day after officials announced the county this week had received less than half the number of new doses it originally anticipated.

Despite the unexpected shortfall, however, health officials said the county will still begin offering second doses of the two-shot regimen to those eligible for it. The county also announced, Thursday, an expansion of vaccine eligibility to include those under age 18 who are considered at high risk of infection.

