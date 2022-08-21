LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County opened an additional monkeypox vaccination site, Thursday — one day after officials announced the county this week had received less than half the number of new doses it originally anticipated.
Despite the unexpected shortfall, however, health officials said the county will still begin offering second doses of the two-shot regimen to those eligible for it. The county also announced, Thursday, an expansion of vaccine eligibility to include those under age 18 who are considered at high risk of infection.
County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis also said, Thursday, the county had confirmed its first known monkeypox case at a jail, and the first at a homeless shelter. Details of those patients were not released, but Davis said the county was performing contact tracing and vaccinating people who were exposed.
Meanwhile, Supervisor Hilda Solis announced the opening of the new vaccination site at the Jack Crippen Senior Center at 3120 Tyler Ave. in El Monte.
Depending on the availability of limited vaccine supply, some 100 residents can be vaccinated, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the new site, Solis’ office said.
Residents must be registered in advance and have received a verification text to be vaccinated.
Solis also cautioned that, as with all monkeypox vaccination sites, operations may be paused depending on available vaccine supply.
“While we work with the federal government to increase the supply of the monkeypox vaccine for Los Angeles County residents, setting up pop-up vaccination clinics in communities such as El Monte is critical to ensuring our available vaccines are distributed equitably,” Solis said.
“With the launch of the monkeypox vaccination site at Jack Crippen Senior Center, the county is building a vaccination network that will be accessible to residents of color to provide as many doses as possible.”
According to the county Department of Public Health, the county this week had anticipated receiving 14,000 vials of vaccine — enough to administer 70,000 shots — but got word from the federal government that it would actually be receiving only 5,600 vials, enough to administer 28,000 doses.
“Public Health has received assurances from the federal leadership that additional doses will be available in the coming weeks,” according to a statement from the agency.
Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Burbank, announced, Wednesday, that he and 10 other members of the Southern California Congressional delegation have sent a letter to US Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra stressing the “urgent” need to address the area’s shortfall.
“We are encouraged by the Biden administration’s recent actions declaring monkeypox a public health emergency and issuing an emergency use authorization to help expand JYNNEOS vaccine supply,” the legislators wrote.
“While these are critical steps in the public health response to MPV, we strongly urge the Department of Health and Human Services, in coordination with the White House, to take further steps to procure and distribute additional JYNNEOS vaccine doses to ensure areas that have been hardest hit, including Los Angeles, have adequate vaccine supply.”
