Monkeypox

A vial containing the monkeypox vaccine and a syringe is set on the table at a vaccination clinic run by the Mecklenburg County Public Health Department in Charlotte, NC.

 Nell Redmond/AP Photo

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles County resident with a compromised immune system has died from monkeypox, local health officials announced, Monday. It’s believed to be the first US fatality from the disease.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced the cause of death, and a spokesperson said it was confirmed by an autopsy. The patient was severely immunocompromised and had been hospitalized. No other information on the person was released.

