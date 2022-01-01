PALMDALE — Residents have until Monday to submit their proposals for redrawing the four City Council districts, part of the decennial redistricting process using data from the 2020 Census.
Maps are due by 5 p.m., in order to be considered by the city’s 11-member Advisory Redistricting Commission. The Commission was formed to create maps that fairly represent the city’s population and meet all state and federal requirements.
The Commission will make a recommendation to the City Council, which must approve the final maps.
These final district lines will be used for the 2022 elections.
Maps may be created online at DrawPalmdale.org, then emailed to redistrict2021@cityofpalmdale.org. The Palmdale Mapping Template is an interactive platform that includes data from the 2020 Census.
Paper maps may also be submitted, either via mail or in person, to the City Clerk’s office, attn: Redistricting, 38300 Sierra Highway, Palmdale, CA 93550.
The Commission will next meet at 5:30 p.m., on Jan. 11, in the Council Chambers, 38300 Sierra Highway.
The City Council is scheduled to hold a public hearing on the proposed maps during its regular meeting at 7:30 p.m., on Jan. 12.
Another public hearing is scheduled for Feb. 2.
The deadline for adopting new maps is April 17.
The federal Voting Rights Act and the California Voting Rights Act must be followed as part of the criteria to drawing district lines.
A newer state law, the Fair Maps Act, created standardized redistricting criteria aimed at keeping communities together and prohibiting partisan gerrymandering. It also expanded community outreach and public hearing requirements and timelines, which coincide with the state redistricting schedule.
Palmdale transitioned to by-district Council elections in November 2016, in which the four Council members are elected by voters from within the district they reside. The mayor is elected by voters citywide.
