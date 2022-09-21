LANCASTER — The City of Lancaster and the Food Truck Collective will work together to create a digital application for vendors to participate in the weekly Monday Nite Bitez for the 2023 season.
Monday Bitez typically takes place from 5 to 9 p.m., each Monday, at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, May through October, weather dependent.
“Back when the event started, in 2016, food trucks weren’t as prominent as they are now,” Lancaster City employee Efrain Carrera Jr. said in a presentation at the Sept. 13 City Council meeting.
As the food trucks gained popularity, the city and the Food Truck Collective agreed to open it to local trucks to help provide a variety of food.
Food truck vendors raised concerns at the Aug. 9 City Council meeting about receipts for payment, the lack of local trucks being accepted and the application process.
Approximately 18 to 20 trucks participate, each week. This year, at least 60% of the trucks were local, with a variety of cuisine available, Carrera said.
The event attracts anywhere from 200 to 600 people, depending on the weather.
“We’ve now created a link on our website that allows for people to see the requirements that are necessary as well as apply directly on our site,” Carrera said.
The completed submissions are sent to the city, as well as the Food Truck Collective. The city also created an interest form for any food vendor that wants to participate in a city event.
Vice Mayor Marvin Crist and Mayor R. Rex Parris asked what is being done to protect brick and mortar restaurants.
Monday Bitez is a one-night event, Carrera said, adding that Mondays are typically slower nights for the restaurants. Some restaurants are closed on Mondays.
Councilman Darrell Dorris asked about similar programs on the east side of Lancaster.
Councilman Ken Mann said there will be opportunities for events on the east side of town.
“We’re walking this balance beam,” he said. “We have to ease into it. You don’t want to do something and now we have over saturation.”
Food truck operator Alfred Nunez, who operates Da Bomb Fish Tacos, is grateful to be part of Monday Bitez.
“Monday Bitez has really helped us out,” he said. “I would really love Monday Bitez to continue and especially if they could have more throughout the cities.”
He appreciates the opportunity to have a food truck and after trying a restaurant for two years.
“It’s not going anywhere,” Parris said. “We like it, we just want to make certain there’s not any problems down the road and there doesn’t appear to be.”
