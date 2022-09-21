Monday Bitez

A variety of food trucks line the western edge of Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park for Monday Nite Bitez. The City of Lancaster and the Food Truck Collective will work together to create a digital application for vendors to participate in  the event for the 2023 season.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

LANCASTER — The City of Lancaster and the Food Truck Collective will work together to create a digital application for vendors to participate in the weekly Monday Nite Bitez for the 2023 season.

Monday Bitez typically takes place from 5 to 9 p.m., each Monday, at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, May through October, weather dependent.

