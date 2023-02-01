Monarch Butterflies-California

Researchers announced, Tuesday, that the population of western monarch butterflies wintering along the California coast has rebounded for a second year in a row after a precipitous drop, in 2020.

 Associated Press files

SAN FRANCISCO — The population of western monarch butterflies wintering along the California coast has rebounded for a second year in a row after a precipitous drop in 2020, but the population of orange-and-black insects is still well below what it used to be, researchers announced, Tuesday.

Volunteers who visited sites in California and Arizona, around Thanksgiving, tallied more than 330,000 butterflies, the highest number of these insects counted, in the last six years. It was a promising rebound after the annual winter count, in 2020, recorded fewer than 2,000 butterflies. In 2021, the number recorded was 247,000.

