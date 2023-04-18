LOS ANGELES — The mother of a man fatally shot by a sheriff’s deputy in Palmdale last year, after he allegedly crashed a vehicle into two patrol cars, is suing Los Angeles County, the deputy who fired the shots and others, according to court papers obtained Monday.

Regina Castro alleges in the suit, filed Friday in federal court, that Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies had no reason to stop her son, Samuel Nunez, who “was merely driving in a vehicle when he was followed by the deputies who did not see him commit a crime and did not have reasonable suspicion to believe” the 26-year-old Lancaster man was involved in anything illegal.

"""Civil rights attorney Dale Galipo, who is representing Castro, contends the deputies did not have a lawful reason to stop Nunez""" Is Dale Galipo that stupid (IMHO)? The Police can say "suspicion".... Nunez car color matched a APB that was out....They pull you over just for laughs if they want...You are an Idiot (IMHO) when you try to Ram the Police (think attempted murder)....Play stupid games...win stupid prizes....then try to sue and make money off a tragedy...and then make sure your kids are watching ...so they can play stupid games when they get older.....also. ;)

