LAS VEGAS — A mother from San Jose won’t contest her transfer in custody from Colorado to Nevada to face a murder charge in the death of her seven-year-old son, whose body was found by hikers outside Las Vegas.
Samantha Moreno Rodriguez told a judge during a virtual hearing Thursday that she won’t fight extradition in coming days to face allegations she killed and left Liam Husted where his body was found May 28 in a remote area off a highway.
Police in Las Vegas say they believe Rodriguez left San Jose with Liam in a car crammed full of their belongings several days before he was killed.
