The mother of two children found decapitated Dec. 4 in their Lancaster home has been arrested in Arizona in connection with the killings.
Natalie Brothwell, 44, was charged Tuesday with two counts of murder and two counts of felony child endangerment of her 12-year-old son and 13-year-old daughter.
She was arrested at her residence in Tucson, Arizona and will be held at the Pima County Jail pending extradition to California.
The children were identified, in December, as Maurice T., 12 and Maliaka T., 13. They were allegedly killed Nov. 30
The other suspect, Maurice Taylor Sr., now 35, the father of the children, remains in custody at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles. He faces two felony counts each of murder and child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death, along with two felony counts of child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death involving his eight- and nine-year-old sons.
He is due to be arraigned on Nov. 10 in Lancaster.
The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office confirmed that the two children were decapitated and that the two younger boys were shown their slain siblings and forced to stay in their bedrooms for several days without food.
The deaths were reported Dec. 4 in a home in the 45000 block of Century Circle. Paramedics went to the location on a report of a possible natural gas leak, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
However, sheriff’s Lt. Brandon Dean told reporters at the scene that the pair may have been stabbed to death and apparently did not die as a result of a natural gas leak.
If convicted as charged, Taylor Sr. faces a possible maximum sentence of more than 57 years to life in state prison.
The remains of the slaying victims were in the home for five days before he was arrested.
Taylor worked at a physical therapy center in Santa Monica, but had been conducting training sessions via Zoom due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Some of his clients contacted authorities when they could not reach him for scheduled appointments in the week leading up to the discovery of the victims.
It was not immediately clear whether Brothwell could face the same potential life prison sentence if she is convicted as charged.
Brothwell’s alleged role in the killings wasn’t immediately clear from the Sheriff’s Department statement.
It also wasn’t immediately clear whether Brothwell or Taylor had attorneys to speak on her behalf.
District Attorney George Gascón said last year he has heard about the “hue and cry” about how the filing decision may “somehow provide less safety for our community in the case.”
“What would be the utility to take somebody that is probably going to spend the rest of his life in prison to continue to add years and waste taxpayers’ money on additional litigation?” the county’s top prosecutor asked soon after being sworn into office.
The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.