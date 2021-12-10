LOS ANGELES — A Garden Grove woman was criminally charged, Thursday, after authorities said she told her basketball athlete daughter to “hit her” before the girl punched an opposing player in the head during a game.
The punch was allegedly thrown last month as two club teams played during a tournament in Garden Grove.
Latira Shonty Hunt was caught on cell phone video yelling “you better hit her for that” after her daughter fell to the ground on a previous play involving the victim, said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer.
The blow crumpled the 15-year-old victim “to the floor like a rag doll,” Spitzer said. The girl suffered a concussion, according to her family’s lawyer.
Hunt, 44, is charged with two misdemeanors: contributing to the delinquency of a minor and battery. She faces up to a year in jail if convicted, Spitzer said. Contact information for Hunt could not be found and it wasn’t immediately known if she has an attorney who could speak on her behalf.
“In my opinion it would have not happened, but for mom’s words,” Spitzer said of the attack. He said Hunt’s words “were the catalyst” that caused her daughter “to even think about” punching the other girl.
