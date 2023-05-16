LOS ANGELES — Funeral services are pending for Gloria Molina, the pioneering Southland politician who was the first Latina to serve on the Los Angeles City Council and the county Board of Supervisors, as well as in the state Assembly.
Molina, who announced in March she had been battling terminal cancer for three years, died Sunday at age 74.
“It is with heavy hearts that our family announces Gloria’s passing this evening,” Molina’s daughter Valentina Martinez said in a statement on the family’s behalf. “She passed away at her home in Mt. Washington, surrounded by our family.
“Gloria had been battling terminal cancer for the past three years. She faced this fight with the same courage and resilience she lived her life. Over the last few weeks, Gloria was uplifted by the love and support of our family, community, friends, and colleagues. Gloria expressed deep gratitude for the life she lived and the opportunity to serve our community.”
Martinez said that while she will be remembered as a trailblazing politician, the family will remember her “as our loving mom and grandmother, protective oldest sister, wise tía and loyal friend. We will miss celebrating with her on Christmas Eve, hosted at her home decked out in a new theme for the holidays and nourished with handmade tamales and a holiday feast with all the trimmings.”
The statement described her as “the strong and selfless matriarch of our family.”
Molina, who grew up in Pico Rivera, was active in the early days of the Chicano movement, becoming an advocate for women’s health issues — which she continued into her elected offices. At one point, she founded a Nurse Mentoring Program through local community colleges to address a nurse shortage.
She first won elective office in 1982, winning the 56th Assembly District seat and eventually leading a fight to quash a proposed prison in East LA.
Molina won the City Council’s First District seat in 1987, and was elected to the Board of Supervisors representing the county’s First District in 1991. She was the first woman elected to the board — once known as the “Five Little Kings” — though Yvonne Brathwaite Burke, who was appointed to fill a vacancy, was the first woman to actually serve on the board.
Known as a sharp fiscal watchdog, Molina served as a supervisor until 2014, forced out by term limits enacted in 2002. On her exit in 2014, she recalled of her early years on the board, saying, “Everything seemed like a battle.”
Prior to her elected positions, she worked as a deputy for presidential personnel in the Jimmy Carter White House.
In recognition of her leadership, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors earlier this year renamed Grand Park in honor of Molina, which is now called Gloria Molina Grand Park.
In a statement Sunday night, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass called Molina “a force for unapologetic good and transformational change in Los Angeles,” who “advocated for those who did not have a voice in government through her pioneering environmental justice work, her role as a fiscal watchdog, and her advocacy for public health. She shaped Los Angeles in a lasting way while paving the way for future generations of leaders.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.