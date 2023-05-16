Obit Gloria Molina

MOLINA

LOS ANGELES — Funeral services are pending for Gloria Molina, the pioneering Southland politician who was the first Latina to serve on the Los Angeles City Council and the county Board of Supervisors, as well as in the state Assembly.

Molina, who announced in March she had been battling terminal cancer for three years, died Sunday at age 74.

