MOJAVE — Residents are invited to come celebrate the holidays, on Saturday, with the Mojave Tree Lighting.
The free event will run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Mojave Veterans Building, 15580 O St.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
MOJAVE — Residents are invited to come celebrate the holidays, on Saturday, with the Mojave Tree Lighting.
The free event will run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Mojave Veterans Building, 15580 O St.
This is the 11th year for the annual community gathering, put on by Mojave residents for their neighbors to enjoy.
“We like it to be a community party,” Mojave Chamber of Commerce Secretary Heather Benes said. The Chamber organizes the event with the support of numerous community members.
The pine tree outside the Veterans Building, as is custom, will be strung with lights and lit up as a reminder of the holiday season.
Among the many delights that await guests are numerous holiday crafts, music and a mail box to collect letters to Santa, written with the aid of the Mojave Community Queens.
Representatives of the Mojave California Highway Patrol Office will be on hand with donated toys from the CHiPs for Kids campaign. Children will be able to “shop” for a toy, on a first come-first serve basis. Children must be present to get a toy.
Each child who attends will also be given a ticket for a drawing for one of eight donated bicycles, in assorted sizes for different age groups, Benes said.
For those who may need a little extra help with cold weather wear, community groups have collected warm coats, hats, scarves and gloves that will be available during the event.
“There is a lot of support for people who heed some assistance,” Benes said.
Hot cocoa, cookies and coffee will be available for guests.
The Mojave Seniors will also be on hand, selling raffles tickets for their annual quilt raffle, to raise money for their high school scholarship fund.
The event’s major sponsor is TerraGen, and Golden Queen Mine also provided a substantial donation, along with donations of time, materials and money from a large number of businesses and individuals. Karl’s Hardware once again provided the lift necessary to reach the top of the tree for decorating, Benes said.
“There’s a lot of community support,” she said.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.