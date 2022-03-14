MOJAVE — The Mojave Unified School District Board of Trustees agreed to increase the monthly stipend trustees receive for attending meetings, but delayed the increase implementation until January.
The increase, however, will not go into effect until January, when there will be at least one, and as many as three, new members on the Board, following the November election.
Board President Richard Walpole suggested the 5% increase to the current $321.65 monthly stipend, for attending all meetings.
The increase of $16.08 per month each would total $337.73 for the entire Board, he said.
Walpole suggested delaying implementation of the increase until January, “so it wouldn’t affect some of us who are on the Board now, possibly.”
Walpole and Trustees Andrew Parker and Ted Hodgkinson are serving terms that end this year. Hodgkinson has already stated he does not intend to run for re-election.
The state Education Code allows for up to a 5% increase in stipends annually. The District has not increased the Board stipend for at least five years, Walpole said.
“I don’t want it. I don’t think we ought to bother with it,” Trustee Larry Adams said. “If we do do it, I would like my 5% to go to the scholarship donations.”
Walpole said he would do the same.
“Since this will be my last year, I’m in favor of going ahead and granting that for next January, that 5% increase, so whoever replaces me on the Board, maybe they would want to donate that to the scholarship fund,” Hodgkinson said.
Assistant Superintendent for Business Services Keith Gainey also supported the increase.
“For what you guys do, the pay is not much,” he said.
The Board voted 4-0 in favor of the increase, in January, with Parker absent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.