MOJAVE — Following a presentation regarding the options for providing mandated speech therapy services for its students, the Mojave Unified School District Board of Trustees, on Thursday, approved a contract for online services with the company already in use.
Earlier in June, the Board was asked to approve a $50,820 monthly contract for the 2022-2023 school year with Presence Learning for services for 275 students.
That contract was tabled following complaints by Board members and District speech pathologists regarding online versus in-person speech therapy.
Before reconsidering the contract, at Thursday’s meeting, Interim Special Education Director Alexander Maupin laid out the possible options for providing the services.
In the past school year, the District served 312 students for speech therapy, with the District’s three providers serving 200 students in person, and the remaining students served virtually by seven providers with Presence Learning, Maupin said.
If the student caseload were to remain the same, it would require five to six speech pathologists to serve all the students in person, Maupin said, although realistically the best hope is to have up to three.
Two of the District’s pathologists resigned and, while the positions are open, there is a nationwide shortage of qualified speech pathologists. One candidate is in the hiring process now, Human Resources Director Margaret Bell said.
“There will always be some lack of staffing for what we need, for at least the near future,” he said.
Most out-of-district services that may be contracted have limited or no in-person services, and the cost is significant, he said.
The virtual services are lower cost but have challenges with scheduling, communicating with staff and accountability, he said.
Staff are looking at ways to improve the service, such as encouraging them to use the same database software for keeping records and using two new program specialists, who will help facilitate the communication with a contracted company.
“I know there’s a lot of questions and doubts of the viability or the efficacy of remote services,” Maupin said.
However, the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association advocates for such telehealth practices, he said.
“This therapy does work; it is valid,” he said, and their research does not show that providing services remotely is any less effective than in-person.
Using strictly in-person services with District staff would cost between $585,000 and $700,000 per year for the number of pathologists necessary for the caseload, Maupin said.
As for other options, the Kern County Office of Education could cover the District’s needs for about $1.03 million to $1.16 million annually for 275 to 312 students (275 students assumes one District pathologist serving the other 37 students). They cannot, however, guarantee in-person services and the request for services was due July 1, meaning the District would have to wait a year to request this option, Maupin said.
The current company, Presence Learning, would cost $550,000 for 275 students, with only virtual services. They are a national company with the resources to provide as many pathologists as needed throughout the year, he said.
A local company, Telespeech, has the advantage of using the same data base and is familiar with the community. Most of their services would also be virtual, with inconsistent opportunities for in-person. This service would cost $786,000 for 275 students with only virtual service.
“We would see a significant cost increase with any in-person service,” he said.
DV Therapy Speech and Language would charge $1.05 million to $1.2 million for 275 students. It is a national company, but scheduling constraints would limit availability of the providers, Maupin said.
Therapy Works Together would provide virtual services only, at a cost of $664,000.
Another option, using a staffing company, would also provide mostly virtual services, with higher costs for in-person.
An independent contractor would cost about $80 an hour, plus mileage, but availability is limited. This provider would offer a combination of virtual and in-person services.
This could be an option for targeted groups, but it is difficult to assess the overall cost, Maupin said.
“I think there’s a lot of pros and cons to all the options,” he said.
Trustee Andrew Parker, who was among those concerned about the remote services, thanked Maupin for the presentation.
“It brings a better understanding to me of what we’re up against and pulls it all together,” he said.
Maupin recommended a blend of services, using the District staff for in-person services for those students with the highest needs and most challenges, and using an outside company for the remainder.
Because the District already has a relationship with Presence Learning, he recommended contracting with them.
“It’s not the ideal situation, but it’s probably the best we can come up with right now,” Parker said.
