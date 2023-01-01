MOJAVE — The Mojave Unified School District Board of Trustees approved a contract with an independent speech pathologist to provide in-person speech therapy for the remainder of the school year.
The independent contractor agreement with Stacie Wheeler, of Ridgecrest, will come to $6,250 per month, beginning, on Jan. 3, for a total of $31,250.
“We were able to find an additional contractor for our speech and language needs in our special education department,” Supt. Katherine Aguirre said, during the Dec. 15 meeting.
The hiring comes after Trustees, prior to the start of the school year, balked at resorting to online speech therapy to provide the mandated services to all students who require it.
Two District pathologists resigned, at the end of the last school year, and there is a nationwide shortage of qualified speech pathologists, leaving the District with the need to turn to virtual services to meet the needs of all students who require it.
In the past school year, the District served 312 students for speech therapy, with the District’s three providers serving 200 students in person, and the remaining students served virtually by seven providers with Presence Learning, Interim Special Education Director Alexander Maupin said, in June.
If the student caseload were to remain the same, it would require five to six speech pathologists to serve all the students in person, Maupin said, although realistically the best hope is to have up to three.
The American Speech-Language-Hearing Association advocates for such telehealth practices, he said.
The Board, on Dec. 15, also approved a contract with Telespeech Therapy, Inc. to provide both virtual and in-person speech therapy services for 108 students, at a cost of $125 per hour for virtual services and $150 per hour for in-person services.
