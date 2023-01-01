MOJAVE — The Mojave Unified School District Board of Trustees approved a contract with an independent speech pathologist to provide in-person speech therapy for the remainder of the school year.

The independent contractor agreement with Stacie Wheeler, of Ridgecrest, will come to $6,250 per month, beginning, on Jan. 3, for a total of $31,250.

