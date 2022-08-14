Mojave Inland Port

The Mojave Inland Port, in the shaded area north of the Mojave Air and Space Port, will handle cargo carried by rail from the busy ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach and transfer it to trucks for distribution, alleviating congestion at the ports.

 Map courtesy of Pioneer Partners 2000

MOJAVE — Mojave’s historic role as a transportation crossroads will add another designation, that of inland port, with development of a cargo hub joining rail, trucks and, possibly in the future, air and space.

Texas-based Pioneer Partners 2000, LLC, plans to build the Mojave Inland Port on 410 acres at the southeast corner of state highways 14 and 58, north of the Mojave Air and Space Port.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.