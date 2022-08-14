MOJAVE — Mojave’s historic role as a transportation crossroads will add another designation, that of inland port, with development of a cargo hub joining rail, trucks and, possibly in the future, air and space.
Texas-based Pioneer Partners 2000, LLC, plans to build the Mojave Inland Port on 410 acres at the southeast corner of state highways 14 and 58, north of the Mojave Air and Space Port.
The proposed facility will handle cargo containers brought to Mojave via rail from the busy ports in Los Angeles and Long Beach, and transfer them to trucks for further distribution. Empty containers would be transferred back to the ports in the same manner, according to the project description.
The Kern County Board of Supervisors, on Tuesday, gave its support to the endeavor by approving designation of the facility as an inland port.
The congestion at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach are due, in part, to a lack of space for handling the containers, Morgan Hill of Pioneer Partners 2000 told the Board.
“They’re out of land. Well, we can help,” Hill said.
The Mojave Inland Port can be seen as a branch of the ports, connected by two-mile-long trains carrying containers, he said.
A Union Pacific branch runs through the site, and it is across from what Kern County Planning and Natural Resources Director Lorelei Oviatt described as “an under-utilized exit ramp” where the two highways cross.
A chemical plant is adjacent the site, which is in an otherwise open area, Oviatt said.
The project already has an approve site plan, she said.
Once fully operational, the Mojave Inland Port could handle as many as 3,600 trucks per day, operating around the clock.
With the proposed port just north of the Mojave Air and Space Port, planners were concerned about the project’s compatibility with the aerospace industry there. General Manager Todd Lindner provided a letter in support of the project, stating it is compatible with airport operations.
Hill said the airport, with its lengthy runway, may prove to be another avenue for the project.
“We can say, when it comes to moving goods, we have four options: rubber tire, rail, air and space. Not many people can say that,” he said.
The Mojave Inland Port is expected to generate nearly 3,000 jobs, about $73 million in additional property tax revenue for Kern County and have more than $500 million in economic impact, Hill said.
“I see this as a win-win across the board, from businesses to consumers and anyone else who relies on the timely delivery of even the most ordinary household goods, that we all generally take for granted, except when we’re not able to get them,” Kern County Supervisor Zack Scrivner said. Scrivner’s Second District includes Mojave and other communities in East Kern County.
“This development is not just about the movement of goods; it’s about the promise of opportunity for the folks in Kern County,” Scrivner said, bringing new jobs and helping the county’s tax base.
