MOJAVE — Mojave Unified School District’s middle and high school students will not be starting classes at a later time, next school year, like others across California.
The District’s Governing Board, on Thursday, declared an exemption to the rule, under the Education Code, that requires middle schools start no earlier than 8 a.m. and high schools start no earlier than 8:30 a.m.
Currently, California City High School starts at 7:20 a.m., California City Middle School starts at 7:15 a.m., and Mojave Junior-Senior High School starts at 7:15 a.m.
The new start time rule, created under a 2019 law and which goes into effect, July 1, has an exemption for rural schools.
However, there is no clear criteria as to what qualifies as a rural school, Superintendent Katherine Aguirre said.
Others areas of the Education Code use the US Census definition of a rural area. Under that definition, the District qualifies as rural, according to the staff report.
The Board unanimously passed a resolution declaring a rural exemption for Mojave Unified School District to the start time requirements.
“The last thing we need is the state telling us locally what we need to do,” Board Member Andrew Parker said.
The decision not to change the start times to meet state requirements allows for time for clarification as to what qualifies as rural for the exemption, Aguirre said.
At the time the law passed, a number of local school districts opposed the move, stating, like Parker, that it eroded local control and that it would cause logistical problems in terms of getting students to schools, as many in the Los Angeles County portion of the Valley are part of a cooperative bus system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.