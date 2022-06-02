CALIFORNIA CITY — Mojave Unified School District’s six campuses were open to students again, on Wednesday, after threatening social media posts led District officials to close all campuses districtwide, the previous day.
Threats of a school shooting at California City High School were posted to Instagram, leading to the campus closures “out of extreme caution and concern for the safety of students and staff,” according to the notification to parents.
Campuses were reopened, with California City Police Department officers present during the day.
“We understand that each family will make their own decision about attending classes,” officials said in the notification to parents posted on social media, Tuesday night, and advised those who choose to keep their students home to report the absence to the school office.
In addition, the notification asked that students not bring backpacks or large bags to school for the remainder of the school year as a precaution. Very small bags are permitted for personal items.
The large bag ban extends to other end-of-the-year events, which will also have increased security, according to the notification.
The California City Police Department is investigating the threats. As of Tuesday evening, they had ruled out one student thought to possibly be involved, according to District officials.
No specific day was mentioned in the threats, posted to Instagram, District officials reported.
The threatening posts included photos with text messages superimposed across them, Superintendent Katherine Aguirre said.
The investigation was able to determine the photos were stock images, “pretty widely available online,” she said. “But it doesn’t make it any less threatening.”
In addition to Cal City High School, Mojave Unified School District operates California City Middle and Hacienda and Robert P. Ulrich elementary schools in Cal City, as well as Mojave Elementary and Mojave Junior-Senior High schools in Mojave.
