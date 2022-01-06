MOJAVE — Mojave Unified School District Superintendent Katherine Aguirre quashed a social media rumor that the District is considering closing a Mojave school and sending those students to California City.
The rumor appeared over the weekend, and Aguirre responded, on Sunday, two days before classes resumed following the winter break.
The posted rumor cited a “trusted source” that the District was considering closing Mojave Junior-Senior High School, or either the middle school or high school portions, and that the Board of Trustees would be voting on it soon.
It appears the post has since been removed.
“We’re trying to make sure kids can read. We’re trying to not be distracted by one-off rumors,” Aguirre said. “It takes up a lot of time and people’s energy to respond.”
Some 50 to 60 people contacted the District about the rumor.
“When we see stuff like that, we want to make sure that it gets cleared up quickly,” she said.
In addition to the inaccuracy of the rumor’s premise, it did not take into account the process that the District must follow if it were to make such a move.
“We can’t just have a spontaneous vote to close a school. There’s a long process, even if it were a topic of discussion,” Aguirre said.
The District did discuss closing Mojave High School, in 2014, when it faced dire financial difficulties that made keeping all campuses open questionable. A bond measure, supported by the Mojave voters, kept that from happening.
“It has not been a topic of discussion since,” Aguirre said, Wednesday.
With a small community and small enrollment, closing schools is always a concern, she said.
“We are a community and need to have a school. It’s not even an option to not have a place for students to go to school,” she said.
Sending to students to Cal City is not practical, as it is a long drive between the communities and transportation would consume a great deal of time.
Prior to the opening of California City High School in 2007, high school students there were bused to Mojave High School, one of the reasons for the desire for Cal City to have a high school campus of its own.
