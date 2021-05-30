A short stretch of Sierra Highway in Mojave has become this area’s version of the “Bermuda Triangle.”
The “Triangle” is a spot in the Atlantic Ocean into which aircraft and ships have supposedly been lured or sunk over the eons.
Mojave’s version is a stretch of Sierra Highway between Nadeau and Mono streets.
The area gained its unofficial name from a fire on May 21, and two previous incidents.
The latest event occurred when fire was reported at 1:40 p.m. in an abandoned service station on Sierra Highway next to the site of two previous incidents.
According to Kern County Fire Department spokesman Andrew Freeborn, traffic on Sierra Highway was diverted to K Street during the fire because of smoke and to allow firefighters to run hoses across the highway. One track of the nearby railroad was also shut down during the fire.
Firefighters from Mojave, California City, Rosamond, Golden Hills and Edwards Air Force Base plus a KCFD bulldozer battled the flames at the former Mobil service station and real estate office for three hours, Freeborn reported.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
Crane crash
The first incident in this part of Mojave occurred in the late 1970s at an Arco station next to the former Mobil station that burned last week.
My wife Billye and I were publishing the Mojave Desert News in those days, and one weekend busy with multiple events a truck-mounted crane rolling west on Highway 58 back before the freeway bypass was constructed had a mechanical problem that caused the driver to come rolling into Mojave not in full control of the big rig he was supposed to be driving.
This was before the Oak Creek overpass was constructed and there were three service stations in the vicinity of Oak Creek Road and Sierra Highway.
A Standard Oil (now Chevron) was on the southwest corner of the intersection.
The rig careened into the station, striking several pumps but not causing any fire at that station.
The truck continued to the next station, the Arco, striking vehicles that were refueling and igniting a fire.
As I recall, the driver died in the crash.
The station was moved to its present location across the street.
Following that incident, I and other locals would always unconsciously watch southbound traffic coming down the hill to make sure there were no more out-of-control cranes coming.
Busy weekend
As I recall, there was a big annual event at Death Valley that drew folks from all over Southern California that day, and, locally, a bicycle event sponsored by the Mojave Lions Club.
The incident occurred late in the afternoon on the last day of a three-day weekend,.
I was involved in the bike event, in which youngsters raised money for charity by riding a course around town.
Traffic on the highways through Mojave was busy with people heading home.
The bike event had just ended and I was riding in the back of the late Billy Ray Richardson’s pickup with his daughters to collect food trash the kids had left along the route.
One of Bill’s daughters, who was facing west, suddenly shouted, “Look at that!”
We all turned to see a big cloud of black smoke rising in the vicinity of the service stations.
I banged on the back window and asked Billy Ray to go back, which he did.
As a good reporter, the first thing I did when we arrived on scene was to grab my camera and begin shooting photos. I got a great head shot of Gil Heriford, the on-duty county fire captain, speaking into his radio, which I ran on the front page.
Although he lived in Bakersfield, Gil was a great asset to Mojave. He had just completed a disaster plan for the town, which came in handy in its first implementation.
A bus load of Boy Scouts that had been traveling through town stopped and the kids piled out to direct traffic, which they did effectively, relieving the California Highway Patrol and sheriff’s deputies for other duties.
We later nominated Gil for a “Newsmaker of the Year” award by the Antelope Valley Press Club, which he won.
Plane crash
The second disaster in that area occurred around in the mid-2000s and involved a Cessna Skymaster airplane, which had two engines, one on each end.
This was on a Sunday afternoon. The plane took off from the Mojave Airport with four men from LA aboard, and apparently crashed because of wind shear.
We lived just across the train tracks from the station, where I still live. I was in my home office when Billye shouted that something had happened in the rail yard or on the highway.
I grabbed my trusty camera and headed out, hearing on the scanner that it was a plane crash.
Because of the traffic, I decided to walk across the tracks rather than drive.
Although the plane’s occupants were injured, they all lived.
It was later determined that if the plane had stayed in the air a few seconds longer I might not be sharing this story with you.
The plane had bounced off the wall of the Best Western Motel and the Colonel Sanders restaurant (now a Weinerschnitzel) and come to a stop in the middle of the highway.
Mojave water park to open
The water park in Mojave East Park is expected to open June 1, according to information from the Kern County Parks and Recreation Department.
Mojave East Park is the one next to the Veterans Memorial Building on “O” Street.
The water park is popular — I checked with the county after receiving a request from a Lancaster woman who said her kids enjoy the park — and eat in Mojave afterwards.
By the way, the water used by the park is recycled to irrigate the park lawn.
