MOJAVE — The long-awaited main runway rehabilitation project at the Mojave Air and Space Port is preparing to get underway, as the Board of Directors approved, Tuesday, the $9.6 million contract with Granite Construction for the work.
Portions of the main runway, designated 12-30, are decades old and there has not been significant rehabilitation in more than 20 years, officials said.
Granite Construction submitted the lowest responsive bid of $6.8 million, more than $670,000 less than the other bid received. For comparison sake, the contract was awarded based on a base bid, with options for additional work to be included, making the final contract for $9.6 million.
The project is funded in part by a $4.3 million grant from the Federal Aviation Administration, which was awarded, last year.
The FAA grant has requirements for a nearly $478,000 match from the airport.
Other funding received for the project includes $6.6 million in FAA supplemental funding and $150,000 received, in 2021 and 2022, in general aviation entitlement funds. The latter has a $16,000 match required.
Construction will take 68 days, with the contractor working 24 hours a day, seven days a week to minimize the impact on the airport tenants’ operations.
The rehabilitation will address the main, center section of the runway, which meets the FAA’s standard of 150 feet wide. The Mojave runway, however, is a non-standard 200 feet wide. The FAA funding will cover only the standard width, CEO Tim Reid said, leaving 25 feet on either side undone.
“I have been working extensively on this,” to find other funding sources, he said.
Ideally, the entire width would be addressed at the same time, but with different funding streams, the timing is off, he said.
The extra width along the runway’s sides are in better shape than the more-used center and will last a few more years as the airport seeks the additional funding, Reid said.
“It is monitored constantly,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.