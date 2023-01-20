Mojave runway

A $9.6 million contract will fund a long-awaited main runway rehabilitation project at the Mojave Air and Space Port. The Board of Directors approved the contract during its Tuesday meeting.

 Valley Press files

MOJAVE — The long-awaited main runway rehabilitation project at the Mojave Air and Space Port is preparing to get underway, as the Board of Directors approved, Tuesday, the $9.6 million contract with Granite Construction for the work.

Portions of the main runway, designated 12-30, are decades old and there has not been significant rehabilitation in more than 20 years, officials said.

