PALMDALE — Students and staff at Golden Poppy Elementary School had a surprise delivery from the Mojave Pepsi family. The Pepsi truck pulled up to deliver backpacks and school supplies to Golden Poppy.
Alfredo Sandoval, general manager of the Mojave plant, has a third-grade son at Golden Poppy and heard that some students still need support.
Sandoval and Gilbert Estrada, a driver and a Golden Poppy parent of a fifth-grade daughter, organized a drive to collect school items.
“We were so surprised and extremely grateful for the kindness expressed by the Pepsi family,” Golden Poppy Principal Sandra Salas said. “This gesture helps many of our students and classrooms. It is important for students to know that people in the community care about their education. We all want our students to grow and give back just as the Pepsi family gave back to them.”
Golden Poppy Elementary School, on Rockie Lane off East Avenue R in Palmdale, serves transitional kindergarten through fifth-grade students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.