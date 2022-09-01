Golden Poppy — Pepsi

Golden Poppy Elementary School Assistant Principal Keith Oliver Rojas (far left) flanks the Pepsi team, including Alfredo Sandoval, general manager of Pepsi Mojave. On the far right is Principal Sandra Salas.

 Photo courtesy of Candace Craven/Palmdale School District

PALMDALE — Students and staff at Golden Poppy Elementary School had a surprise delivery from the Mojave Pepsi family. The Pepsi truck pulled up to deliver backpacks and school supplies to Golden Poppy.

Alfredo Sandoval, general manager of the Mojave plant, has a third-grade son at Golden Poppy and heard that some students still need support.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.