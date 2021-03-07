Mojave’s East Park is one of five in Kern County that may receive a major makeover from state grant funding.
The park is the one just south of Mojave High School.
The “if” in the equation is whether or not the money to fix up the aging park will arrive from the state.
Community leaders throughout the county met with county officials last year to plan how money from a ballot proposition would be spent on major upgrades of their community’s parks.
Out of all those meetings, county officials chose five, including Mojave’s East Park, the only one in Eastern Kern.
(Mojave has two parks; Mojave West Park is next to the Mojave Unified School District’s Continuation School and District office on Douglas Street.)
Plans for the Mojave park include upgrading its soccer and baseball fields, and building a shaded tot lot.
The theme for the revitalized park would be based on Mojave’s aerospace industry.
Former Mojave Chamber of Commerce President Doug Clipperton said county parks staff met three times with community representatives to gather input on what Mojave residents wanted the money spent on.
“They really listened to us,” Clipperton said, adding that he hopes the county will qualify for the funding.
Funding
The next, and most important, step in receiving funding from Proposition 68 is for the county to be among those chosen from among applications from all over California seeking a share of the money.
The county is applying for $37 million, which amounts to $7.5 million per park and would result in a much-improved park for Mojave.
Grants do not require a match from county funds, which eliminates the possibility of state design mandates,
The odds are long — last time the county applied for park grants only 10% were approved statewide.
To help qualify this time, the county hired a consultant to help them draft their application, which must be submitted by March 12.
Highway 14 upgrades
While Caltrans is working on a major upgrade of State Highway 14 between Silver Queen and Dawn roads, work is expected to begin this summer on another section closer to Mojave.
According to Caltrans Spokesperson Christine Knadler, the state transportation agency plans to repair Sierra Highway between Mojave’s South Wye and the north end of the Highway 14 project. Pavement along the affected stretch of road is a mess.
All that pavement plus a few hundred feet north of the Wye is included in the Mojave Digout project, which was recently awarded, Knadler said. A construction start date has not been set yet, but it is expected to begin sometime this April or May.
“This project will remove and replace specific areas of pavement until the Mojave Pavement Project goes to construction, currently scheduled for 2027,” Knadler added.
That project will upgrade Sierra Highway through Mojave.
Holt Street
At Mojave’s recent Chamber of Commerce virtual public meeting, plans to extend Holt Street to provide a passable route to bypass Sierra Highway congestion was once again discussed.
Chamber President Ted Hodgkinson asked Kern County Supervisor Zack Scrivner about the status of a project to pave 1.7 miles of the street between Camelot Boulevard and Silver Queen Road.
Scrivner replied that funding is being sought for the project from the state..
As I have noted many times in this space, this short stretch of roadway, formerly known as Goldtown Road because it connects Mojave to the Reefer City community and the Soledad Mountain Gold Mine, provides a much-needed alternate to commuters from Tehachapi and west Mojave on their way to work in the Antelope Valley and Southern California.
It also a detour from Sierra Highway in downtown Mojave when traffic from I-5 is diverted through town and backed up by three traffic lights.
The short stretch of road that needs to be upgraded has was damaged by last year’s rain storms.
The funding the county has been seeking for three years is being sought again this year, but even if is available it will further delay upgrading the road.
One problem is that the affected 1.7 miles is not owned by the county.
I suggested that the owner be asked to donate the land which will increase the value of their adjacent property.
The road also provides access to nearby solar power installations.
I also noted that the less than two miles of road “is not a freeway,” and could possibly be built by county crews. A business whose employees use the road has offered to provide gravel for the project.
Chamber officers plan to continue their efforts to have this very short and important portion of roadway upgraded.
High-speed rail good news
Missing from all the media negativity on California’s efforts to build the nation’s true high-speed rail system was some good news from the California High Speed Rail Authority.
The agency reported that it has delivered a financial match to the Federal Railroad Administration 22 months ahead of schedule.
Last week, the FRA approved $846 million in state match dollars previously submitted, bringing the total approved to almost $1.6 billion. The FRA will now review the remaining grant match submittals.
“This milestone demonstrates the importance of a strong and functional partnership with the FRA and the federal government to support the high-speed rail program,” Authority Chief Financial Officer Brian Annis said. “We were committed to upholding our end of these funding agreements, and we have done so.”
