MOJAVE — A proposed facility in Mojave that will convert organic waste — such as food scraps and yard clippings — into natural gas and compost has begun making its way through the Kern County permitting process, with construction expected to begin next year.
Frank Lauro of True North Renewable Energy provided an update on the Kern Organics Renewable Facility to the Mojave Chamber of Commerce, on Thursday.
The plant will be at United Street and Silver Queen Road, next to the Kern County Mojave-Rosamond Landfill. The location is in a heavy industrial area to the south of Mojave’s business district.
The plant will take the separated organic waste and use an anaerobic process to break it down, producing renewable natural gas and organic compost.
The process “is really just like your stomach,” Lauro said.
The facility is intended to support communities in complying with SB 1383, state law that requires a 75% reduction in organic waste sent to landfills, where it is a major source of the greenhouse gas methane when it decomposes.
“In order to comply with this, a large amount of new infrastructure is required,” Lauro said.
The company has begun meeting with the Kern County Department of Planning and Natural Resources on obtaining the necessary permits and approvals, and is on track to be before the Kern County Board of Supervisors for project approval in September, Lauro said.
Construction is expected to begin next year, with the plant fully operational in 2025.
At full build-out, the facility will provide about 40 to 50 permanent jobs, and up to 300 during construction, Lauro said.
It will be capable of processing 300,000 tons of material a year initially. This should be enough capacity to handle all of Kern County’s needs, he said.
Because the 120 acres of land they will acquire for the project is larger than necessary for that size facility, the company will have the ability to expand to process 600,000 tons per year, should the need arise, Lauro said.
It is still too early in the process for agreements with haulers to provide the feedstock for the facility, Lauro said, but the company has begun discussions with all waste haulers, cities and counties.
“(We are) certainly always looking for new opportunities in terms of processing options,” Waste Management Public Sector Solutions Manager Josh Mann said.
He noted the lack of such facilities in California, but that the company’s use of the Mojave plant may hinge on Kern County rules that have historically been closed to waste from other counties.
