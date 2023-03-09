MOJAVE — A company that is preparing to make the first commercial moon landing has expanded its testing facility at the Mojave Air and Space Port.
The airport Board of Directors on Tuesday approved a new lease for Pittsburgh-based Astrobotic, expanding their test site from 2.35 acres to six.
This expansion will allow the company to create a Lunar Test Facility, a simulated lunar surface to test moon landers and rovers under contract with NASA, Mojave Air and Space Port CEO Tim Reid said.
The airport was originally looking into developing the Lunar Test Facility itself, “but it makes more sense to have a private entity to do it,” he said.
Astrobotic has had a presence at Mojave since it purchased Masten Space Systems in September, following that company’s bankruptcy. The test site was under lease to Masten since 2012. Astrobotic uses the test site for propulsion testing and continuing the suborbital rocket test bed activities of Masten.
The one-year lease, with a one-year option, will generate an additional $36,660 in revenue for the airport, Reid said.
“Astrobotic is very excited to make use of this,” Astrobotic’s Sean Bradford said.
The Lunar Test Facility will be an uneven surface, coated with a material to prevent dirt from flying and degradation in lander testing, company officials said.
The simulated lunar surface would be an asset to the airport if Astrobotic would not renew its lease, Reid said.
“There are other entities already lining up requesting access to it,” he said, including researchers at Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake. “This improvement is one that we probably would want to keep.”
Astrobotic’s Peregrine lunar lander is preparing for launch in early May, in the first commercial mission to the moon and the first American craft to land on the moon’s surface since the final Apollo mission in 1972. It will carry 11 payloads for NASA as part of the agency’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services program.
The company also has plans for a larger Griffin lander, scheduled for a lunar mission next year and two lunar rover designs.
“We see this as an opportunity to not only test out systems that would be useful on landers but also as a test ground for rovers and for looking for opportunities for entities that we partner with to come in and make use of it as well,” Bradford said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.