Astrobotic

Pittsburgh-based Astrobotic expanded its testing facility at the Mojave Air and Space Port to include a simulated lunar surface for testing its lunar landers and rovers. The company’s Peregrine lander is preparing for launch in May.

 Photo courtesy of Astrobotic

MOJAVE — A company that is preparing to make the first commercial moon landing has expanded its testing facility at the Mojave Air and Space Port.

The airport Board of Directors on Tuesday approved a new lease for Pittsburgh-based Astrobotic, expanding their test site from 2.35 acres to six.

