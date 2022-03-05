MOJAVE — Mojave’s most prominent park will receive a makeover, thanks to a more than $3 million state grant, announced this week.
Kern County-owned Mojave East Park, on O Street and adjacent Mojave Junior-Senior High School, is also home to the Mojave Veterans Building and the Mojave Branch of the Kern County Library.
Improvements and beautification will include replacement of the restrooms; a new paved parking lot to serve the baseball field; a new, larger shaded picnic pavilion; new soccer field with renovated turf; exercise stations with equipment; and a renovated basketball court, according to the grant award.
The park will also get landscape and irrigation with an emphasis on drought-tolerant, adaptive trees, shrubs and windbreak plantings, as well as connected, accessible pathways.
In addition, a bio-infiltration basin will be installed to manage stormwater, according to the award.
“The Mojave Chamber of Commerce welcomes this grant to upgrade Mojave’s oldest park,” Chamber President Ted Hodgkinson said.
The grant is one of 105 awarded through the Clean California initiative, a $1.1 billion multi-year effort led by Caltrans to remove trash, create jobs and engage communities in transforming their public spaces, according to the announcement.
This round of grants amounted to $296 million overall for projects in underserved communities across the state.
“Park improvements for the Mojave area are a high priority of mine,” Kern County Supervisor Zack Scrivner, whose Second District includes Mojave, said in a release announcing the award. “The County of Kern submitted a very competitive and comprehensive application for these critically needed improvements, and I’m very pleased to see it’s produced such a large award from the State of California. This is an extraordinary deliverable for the people of Mojave, and I’m looking forward to this work getting underway.”
Mojave East Park is one of three projects in Kern County covered by these grants. Heritage Park in the Bakersfield area was awarded nearly $4.3 million for beautification and improvements, and Lost Hills Park was awarded nearly $1.4 million for beautification and improvements.
Under the terms of the grants, the projects must be completed by June 30, 2024.
No matching funds from the County are required for these projects.
