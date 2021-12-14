MOJAVE — The Mojave Unified School District Board of Trustees unanimously approved COVID-related agreements with its teacher union, on Thursday.
The agreements with the Mojave Faculty Association reflect the unique circumstances of continuing to provide educational services during the pandemic, now nearly two years long.
The first is an amendment to a Memorandum of Understanding, originally agreed to, in July, regarding stipulations for teachers providing the independent study program for students not meeting in person.
The amendment increases the original agreement’s compensation for five hours per week to 10 hours per week, at $65 per hour. This is outside of the teachers’ classroom teaching contract, according to the memorandum.
“It has been a very difficult path for our teachers to contend with independent study in addition to teaching their classroom during the day,” Superintendent Katherine Aguirre said. “We initially thought that this was going to be approximately five hours per week, that was not enough.”
“Ten (hours) probably isn’t even enough,” Trustee Andrew Parker said, in making the motion to approve the amendment.
The Board also approved an agreement which extends the supplemental paid sick leave put in place during the pandemic and signed into law in March.
That original supplemental paid sick leave of 80 hours expired on Sept. 30. The agreement just approved extends that period to June 3 for any unused amount of the 80 hours for members of the teacher union.
“We’re still in the middle of COVID,” Aguirre said.
Proof of a COVID-19 absence is required to access this leave, according to the memorandum.
