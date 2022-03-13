MOJAVE — In an effort to help more high school students successfully complete the courses required by state universities, the Mojave Unified School District has crafted a plan using $246,000 in state grant funds.
Assistant Superintendent Dan Sexton presented the plan, on Thursday, in the first of two public hearings before the Board of Trustees.
The courses, known as the A-G requirements, include specified courses in math, English, history and social science, laboratory science, foreign language, visual and performing arts and college prep electives. These courses are considered to be completed with a “C” or better when students graduate.
As of the 2020-2021 school year, the District has a 23.9% overall completion rate of these requirements. English learner students had a 21.1% completion rate, and 23.7% for socioeconomically disadvantaged students, Sexton said.
The District’s analysis found that this low completion rate is not attributed to a lack of instruction. “It’s not that we don’t have the courses available; rather, it’s that students are falling behind in the A-G course sequence, due to receiving Ds or Fs,” he said.
The study found that 18.14% of students are involved in a credit retrieval program to make up failing grades, and 39.24% the 2022 graduating seniors have required credit retrieval at some point in their high school careers, he said.
The funds are from two grants; $171,000 is awarded to school districts with an overall A-G completion rate of less than 67%, and specifically designed to increase that overall completion rate, Sexton said.
The second grant, $75,000, is to provide aid to those students who fell behind in on these requirements, in the spring semester of 2020, or the 2020-2021 school year, when schools where not meeting in person, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.
There are 539 students with D, F or non-completion grades for A-G courses for spring 2020 and the 2020-2021 school year.
The funds will be used to ensure that students enrolled in independent study programs for health reasons will have access to A-G courses taught by fully credentialed teachers by purchasing Apex Learning Virtual School licenses, Sexton said.
Additionally, the grant funds will be used for short-term credit retrieval opportunities to help students catch up, using methods that are compliant with A-G requirements, such as ensuring instruction is by fully credentialed teachers.
The grant funds are supplementary and will not supplant any other school funding, Sexton said.
The matter will be back before the Board, next month, for final approval.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.