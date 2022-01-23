MOJAVE — The Mojave Unified School District Board of Trustees unanimously approved a COVID-related agreement with the District’s classified personnel union to extend the supplemental paid sick leave put in place during the pandemic and signed into law, in March.
That original supplemental paid sick leave of 80 hours expired on Sept. 30. The agreement with the California School Employees Association Chapter 138 extends that period to June 3 for any unused amount of the 80 hours for members of the teacher union.
The agreement does not create any new supplemental leave, but it allows employees to use any of the original 80 hours remaining through the end of the school year.
Proof of a COVID-19 absence is required to access this leave, according to the memorandum.
“We are very happy to have that on the agenda tonight,” Superintendent Katherine Aguirre said.
In December, the Board approved an identical amendment to the Mojave Faculty Association, the District’s teacher union.
The extension is necessary as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact school staffs, who are frequently out due to either being sick themselves or required quarantine.
The District, like those nationwide, is facing staffing shortages.
“Everybody is really stepping up,” Aguirre said. “We will get through it.”
The District recently filled seven classified and two certificated positions in December.
